MULLEN, Anne "Marie" (Harney) Of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died December 28th, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul L. Mullen for 56 years. Loving mother of Elizabeth Moore and her husband Lawrence of Mansfield, Janet Mullen and her husband Philip McCaffrey of Westwood, Peter Mullen and his wife Patricia of Milton and the late Diana Rivers and her husband Robert of Cumberland, RI and the late Anne Marie Mullen. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Colleen and Patrick Moore and Mary, Margaret and Peter Mullen.
Anne was an avid bridge player, a retired Westwood High School teacher and a longtime Eucharist Minister at St. Margaret Mary Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday, Jan. 3rd, from 4-7pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, Jan. 4th, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020