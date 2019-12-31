Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
ANNE (HARNEY) MULLEN

ANNE (HARNEY) MULLEN Obituary
MULLEN, Anne "Marie" (Harney) Of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died December 28th, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul L. Mullen for 56 years. Loving mother of Elizabeth Moore and her husband Lawrence of Mansfield, Janet Mullen and her husband Philip McCaffrey of Westwood, Peter Mullen and his wife Patricia of Milton and the late Diana Rivers and her husband Robert of Cumberland, RI and the late Anne Marie Mullen. Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Colleen and Patrick Moore and Mary, Margaret and Peter Mullen.

Anne was an avid bridge player, a retired Westwood High School teacher and a longtime Eucharist Minister at St. Margaret Mary Church.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday, Jan. 3rd, from 4-7pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, Jan. 4th, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
