MURPHY, Anne (Kantaros) Age 68, of Harwich, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dean B. Murphy.
Anne was born in Boston in 1951 to the late John W. and Christine P. Kantaros. She was a graduate of Oakwood School in Pougkeepsie, NY, Northeastern University and Lesley College. Anne was an elementary school teacher and retired in 2009 from Dutile School in Billerica.
She was an avid gardener and loved traveling, especially to Greece.
In addition to her husband, Dean, she is survived by her brother, James Kantaros and his wife, Lauretta, and many beloved friends here and across Europe.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8th from 10 - 11 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Centerville. Funeral will begin at 11 AM in the church. Burial will follow at Island Pond Cemetery, Harwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02632. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home
(508) 432-6696