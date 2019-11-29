|
O'BRIEN, Anne (Bradshaw) Died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home in Brighton. She was 92 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3rd in the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Brighton. Visiting will be in St. Ignatius Church on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Born in Jersey City, NJ to Thomas and Anna Bradshaw, Anne graduated from the Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City and the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ. Anne married Duncan T. O'Brien and the two raised three boys. They moved to Brighton from Manhattan in 1962. Anne resided in Brighton for 57 years and was an active member of St. Ignatius Parish. Anne is survived by her sons, Duncan T. O'Brien and his wife Marlene of Wellesley, Daniel F. O'Brien and his wife Florence of Winchester, and Rev. Paul B. O'Brien of Lawrence. Anne also leaves two loving sisters, Marie Feeney of Edison, NJ, and Patricia Brown of Lake Worth, FL. She will also be greatly missed by her seven grandchildren, Duncan, Justin, Regina, Carly, Anna, Elizabeth and Gillian. She was predeceased by her husband of 24 years, Duncan, her brother, Thomas Bradshaw, and her sister, Sr. Eileen Bradshaw, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to Lawrence Catholic Academy, 101 Parker Street, Lawrence, MA 01843. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617-782-1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019