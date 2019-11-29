Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE (BRADSHAW) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE (BRADSHAW) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Anne (Bradshaw) Died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home in Brighton. She was 92 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3rd in the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Brighton. Visiting will be in St. Ignatius Church on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Born in Jersey City, NJ to Thomas and Anna Bradshaw, Anne graduated from the Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City and the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ. Anne married Duncan T. O'Brien and the two raised three boys. They moved to Brighton from Manhattan in 1962. Anne resided in Brighton for 57 years and was an active member of St. Ignatius Parish. Anne is survived by her sons, Duncan T. O'Brien and his wife Marlene of Wellesley, Daniel F. O'Brien and his wife Florence of Winchester, and Rev. Paul B. O'Brien of Lawrence. Anne also leaves two loving sisters, Marie Feeney of Edison, NJ, and Patricia Brown of Lake Worth, FL. She will also be greatly missed by her seven grandchildren, Duncan, Justin, Regina, Carly, Anna, Elizabeth and Gillian. She was predeceased by her husband of 24 years, Duncan, her brother, Thomas Bradshaw, and her sister, Sr. Eileen Bradshaw, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to Lawrence Catholic Academy, 101 Parker Street, Lawrence, MA 01843. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617-782-1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -