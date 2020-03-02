Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
TRAKAS, Anne P. (Poulos) Of Milton, South Yarmouth and Hutchinson Island, FL, passed away March 2nd surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John C. Trakas. Mother of Christopher J. Trakas of Milton, Jennifer M. Trakas-Acerra and her husband Stephen of Milton and Nicholas J. Trakas and his wife Barbara of Westwood. Grandmother of John N. Trakas of Westwood and Elizabeth M. Trakas of Burlington, VT. Sister of Joyce Chunias of Middleton. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 5-8 pm. Funeral Service at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Friday morning at 11 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Order of AHEPA, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
