Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
ANNE (HURLEY) QUINN


1931 - 2019
ANNE (HURLEY) QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Anne "Nancy" (Hurley) Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, E. Leigh Quinn, Sr., 6 children and 5 spouses, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Friday, September 13th at 10am. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, Winchester at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 4-7pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery. For online condolences please visit

www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
