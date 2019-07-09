|
QUINN, Anne "Nancy" (Hurley) Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, E. Leigh Quinn, Sr., 6 children and 5 spouses, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Friday, September 13th at 10am. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, Winchester at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 4-7pm. Interment Wildwood Cemetery. For online condolences please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019