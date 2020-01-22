Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola
28 Commonwealth Ave.
Chestnut Hill, MA
ANNE (HANLON) REILLY

ANNE (HANLON) REILLY Obituary
REILLY, Anne (Hanlon) Of Milton, formerly of Newton, passed away on Jan 20, 2020. Born in Dublin, Ireland, she loved sports, time with friends and family, reading, and gardening. Anne came to the US in 1962 with her husband, Raymond Reilly, MD, and settled in the Boston area in 1964. Her passion for gardening led her to own and operate All Seasons Florist in Newton Center for several years in the 1980s. However, her true calling was being a wife, a mother, a friend, and a doting grandmother. She and Raymond grew a large, loving family, bringing three daughters and many grandchildren into the world. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, her daughters Karon Inferrera of Watertown, Allison Webb and her husband Neville of Concord, Suzanne Reilly of Marlboro, as well as her grandchildren Julian and Cali Inferrera, Ian, Aiden, and Ethan Webb, and Emma Anne Reilly. In addition to her husband and those whom she brought into the world, she is survived by many sisters, nieces, and nephews. Her sisters are Maureen Clyne, Claire Gallagher, Deirdre Maxted, Suzanne Cronin, Helen Mason and Lisa Walker. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 PM in the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, Sunday, Jan. 26 from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anne's name to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 would be greatly appreciated. To share a memory of Anne, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
