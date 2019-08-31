Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St John's Episcopal Church
101 Chapel Street
Portsmouth, MA
DEWEES, Anne Rich Parker Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Anne was born in Newton, Massachusetts on April 19, 1930. Born to Howard Leonard and Barbara Angier Rich, Anne attended Newton High School and graduated from Smith College in 1951. She married Howard Bruce Parker on October 17, 1953, and was married a second time to the love of her life, Alfred Dewees of Carmel, California on June 14, 1978. Anne is survived by her two daughters Betsy Parker Humphreys of Eliot, Maine and Susan Parker Adams of Barrington, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Trevor Parker Humphreys of Poultney, Vermont; Avery Adams Clancy of Colchester, Vermont; and Madeleine Parker Adams of Portland, Maine; and two great-granddaughters, Nora Anne Humphreys and Ramona Joy Humphreys of Poultney, Vermont. She also leaves behind her brother, David Thayer Rich, her niece Catherine Rich Groh, and nephew Matthew Rich. A Memorial Service will be held on October 26th at 2:00 PM at St John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel Street in Portsmouth, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America members.adaa.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
