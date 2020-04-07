Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
ROGERS, Anne (Halchuck) Of Norwood, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 103. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilfred A. Rogers. Loving mother of Irene B. Kiley & her husband Francis of Norwood. Cherished sister of Olga Ferrari of Westwood. Adored grandmother of Heather Boulger & her husband Brian of Wrentham, Melissa Dwyer of Norwood and great-grandmother of Kayley, Aidan, Rowan, Dylan, and Maddison. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Anne's memory may be donated to Perkins School for the Blind Perkins Trust, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
