ANNE (FREDDURA) SCLAFANI

ANNE (FREDDURA) SCLAFANI Obituary
SCLAFANI, Anne (Freddura) Of Peabody, formerly of Readville, age 92, April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Michael J. Sclafani, loving mother of Mary Ellen Sclafani-Abrams and her husband, Neil and Simone Sclafani and his wife, Marisa, all of Peabody, grandmother of Peter Sclafani, sister of Constance Palmieri of Lynnfield and Paul Freddura of Cambridge and aunt of many. She was also the sister of the late Josephine Freddura. Her Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Cotting School, Advancement Office, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
