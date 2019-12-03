Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ANNE SHYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE (FRAZIER) SHYNE

ANNE (FRAZIER) SHYNE Obituary
SHYNE, Anne (Frazier) Of Watertown, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 with her family by her side. Known as Nana by her family, she was an incredible woman and will be missed dearly. Wife of the late Daniel J. Shyne. Mother of Maureen Coy & her husband Matt of Phelan, CA, Kathleen Uttaro & her husband Robert of Newton & Daniel Shyne of Biddeford, ME. Sister of Frances Galdi of West Yarmouth, MA & the late Harold Frazier of Gloucester, MA. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters, longtime friend David Navarro, of Bellingham & her companion Warren Legee of Holliston. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown on Thursday at 11 A.M. Interment V.A. National Cemetery, Bourne at 2 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Thursday, 9:00-10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to jbskeys.org in her memory would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Anne (Frazier) SHYNE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
