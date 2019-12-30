Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNE (ANDREADES) SNOW

ANNE (ANDREADES) SNOW Obituary
SNOW, Anne (Andreades) Of Newton, formerly of Brighton and Back Bay, passed away on Dec 30, 2019. Anne was the daughter of the late John and Simela Andreades and wife of the late John C. Snow. She is survived by her daughter Madeline Typadis and her husband Archie, and her grandsons John and Demetri Snow, all of Newton. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Bailey and Sophie Darides. Her family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers Iris Farrell, Maureen Layne and the late Mabel Clancy. A Visiting Hour will be held on Thurs., Jan 2 in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, beginning at 9 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anne's name to New England Hellenic Medical & Dental Society, 9 Newbury St., 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 for the Hionides Scholarship, would be appreciated. To share a memory of Anne, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
