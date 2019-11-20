|
STONE, Anne (Meyerson) Age 104, of Brookline, formerly of Lake Waubeeka, CT on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Stone. Devoted mother of Michael Stone and his wife Beth, and the late Wendy Stone, mother-in-law of Suresh Bhatia. Adored grandmother of Corey Stone and his fiancée Jocelyn Cayne, and Samantha Stone and her fiancé Joshua Jaffe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Friday, November 22 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Michael and Beth Stone immediately following interment until 9PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019