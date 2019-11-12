Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
68 Wm. Cardinal O'Connell Way
Boston, MA
View Map
DELVECCHIO, Anne T. Of Boston, Nov. 12, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Coppola) Delvecchio. Dear sister of the late Nicholas Delvecchio, Phyllis Delvecchio, Grace Guiliano, Frank Delvecchio and Margaret Delvecchio. Anne is also survived by her sister-in-law Theresa Delvecchio of Cambridge and her loving nieces and nephews John, Marie Mitropoulos, Peter, Frank, Jr., Anthony, Paul, Diane and many loving grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends will gather on Saturday, at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 68 Wm. Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston at 12:10 pm. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to: MGH Development Office -Breast Cancer Program, 125 Nashua St. (Suite 540), Boston, MA 02114. devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
