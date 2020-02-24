|
|
FULLER, Anne T. (O'Brien) Age 89, of Winchester and South Yarmouth, Feb. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Fuller. Loving mother of Carl L. "Bud" Fuller, Jr. of Woburn, Mark J. Fuller of North Andover, Elisabeth A. Haskell of Osterville, Paul K. Fuller of Cave Creek, AZ, and Carolyn R. Fuller O'Shaughnessy of Cotuit. Dear sister of Paul O'Brien of Portsmouth, NH, and the late Joseph O'Brien, John "Jack" O'Brien and Katherine Mackun. Also lovingly survived by 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester, on Friday, Feb. 28th, from 5-8PM, and again on Saturday, February 29th, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Anne T. (O'Brien) FULLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020