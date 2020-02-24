Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
ANNE T. (O'BRIEN) FULLER

ANNE T. (O'BRIEN) FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Anne T. (O'Brien) Age 89, of Winchester and South Yarmouth, Feb. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl L. Fuller. Loving mother of Carl L. "Bud" Fuller, Jr. of Woburn, Mark J. Fuller of North Andover, Elisabeth A. Haskell of Osterville, Paul K. Fuller of Cave Creek, AZ, and Carolyn R. Fuller O'Shaughnessy of Cotuit. Dear sister of Paul O'Brien of Portsmouth, NH, and the late Joseph O'Brien, John "Jack" O'Brien and Katherine Mackun. Also lovingly survived by 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester, on Friday, Feb. 28th, from 5-8PM, and again on Saturday, February 29th, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
