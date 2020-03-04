Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANNE HALLORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE T. HALLORAN

ANNE T. HALLORAN Obituary
HALLORAN, Anne T. Age 72, of Boston, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward J. and Theresa A. (Dempsey) Halloran, and Ed's late wife Anna M. (Dacey) Halloran. Loving sister of R. Barry Halloran, Dennis B. Halloran, Mary H. Macedo, and the late Kenneth P., Edward B. Halloran, and Rev. Mother Anne of the Discalced Carmelites. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 am in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Burial private. For a complete obituary, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
