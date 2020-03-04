|
HALLORAN, Anne T. Age 72, of Boston, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward J. and Theresa A. (Dempsey) Halloran, and Ed's late wife Anna M. (Dacey) Halloran. Loving sister of R. Barry Halloran, Dennis B. Halloran, Mary H. Macedo, and the late Kenneth P., Edward B. Halloran, and Rev. Mother Anne of the Discalced Carmelites. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 am in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Burial private. For a complete obituary, please visit
