HORNIK, Anne T. (Kilduff) Of Amityville, formerly of Deer Park and the Bronx, died peacefully on October 12, 2020 surrounded by the kind of love she gave. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert, and her son Paul. Anne is survived by her children: Anne Marie McShane (Kieran), Mary Ellen Hornik (Tom Barrett), Bob Hornik (Nancy), Barbara McMahon (Bill), John Hornik, Kathy Liegey (Mark) and her daughter-in-law Monique Hornik. Anne was especially proud of her 19 grandchildren and her 6 great-grandchildren. Anne is the sister of Jane Brandt of Titusville, FL, the late George Kilduff, and the late John Kilduff. Anne's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on October 16, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park. Committal service will be held at 1:00 at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd., Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory can be made to the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish Outreach Program, 125 Half Hollow Road, Deer Park, NY 11729.