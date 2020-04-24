|
ST. GEORGE, Anne T. (McCabe) Age 100, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Lexington, Dennis Port, and Cotuit, MA, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Anne was born on November 21, 1919, to Charles M. and Helen (Tighe) McCabe of Cambridge, MA. Anne was the devoted wife of the late Leslie F. St. George and the beloved mother of Robert L. St. George of Hermosa Beach, CA, Anne St. George (Michael Wigglesworth) of Punta Gorda, FL, Leslie P. (Cindy) St. George of Sagamore Beach, MA, Mary Ellen St. George (and her late husband Stephen F. Pickul, Jr.) of Centerville, MA, and Jean Marie St. George (Robert Kellogg) of Cotuit, MA. She was predeceased by her son William C. E. St. George. Anne was beloved by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Claire (Robert J.) McCabe and Patricia (Leo P.) McCabe and her numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was the eldest of her siblings and was predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters and their spouses; Margaret M. (John) Driscoll, Helen P. (Jake) Norwood, Charles J. (Elizabeth) McCabe, Leo P. McCabe, and Robert J. McCabe. Anne was a 1937 graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School. She lived her life as a devout Catholic with a firm belief in God. Anne "lived" her faith each day as evidenced by the kindness and generosity she presented to those close to her as well as to strangers. Her family was the joy of her life. The legacy of her wit, humor, charitable spirit, love of nature, passion for music and lifelong devotion to the Boston Red Sox will live on through them. In her memory, Anne requested that we love one another. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment: Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, P.O. Box 310, Maryknoll, NY 10545. www.MaryknollSisters.org
