ANNE THERESA (DOHERTY) BUTLER

ANNE THERESA (DOHERTY) BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Anne Theresa (Doherty) Of Melrose, July 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Butler. Anne was the devoted mother to Susan J. Butler (her youngest) and partner Phyllis Murphy of Wells, ME, Stephen E. Butler and fiance? Rebecca Butler of Wayland, Thomas M. Butler and his wife Linda (Collins), of Simsbury, CT, Karen A. Kelly and her husband Mike of Foxborough, and Ellen M. Vaitkunas and her husband Victor of Milford. She was the loving Nana to Meghan, Sarah, and Stephen Butler, Mark and Kevin Butler, and Michael Kelly and his wife Sabrina, Timothy Kelly and his wife Nicole, and Caroline (Kelly) Montesano and her husband Marc. She was the great-grandmother to Ava, Catherine, and Connor. Anne was predeceased by her sister Margaret (Doherty) Glidden and her husband Walter, nephews David and Donald Glidden, and brother Philip Doherty and his wife Rosemary. Anne was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and had an especially close relationship with Diane (Glidden) Cooke, who visited with her frequently and took her on outings. She will be sorely missed by her longtime dear friend Nancy Donovan, who thought of Anne as a big sister. She also leaves behind many cousins, including Margaret Kelly, who was especially close to her. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, August 5th from 4-7PM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by a Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Please wear a mask for all events. In lieu of flowers, kindly make memorial donations in Anne's name to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 Grove St., Wakefield, MA 01880, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
