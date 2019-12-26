|
COHEN, Annebelle (Jacobson) Of Dedham, formerly of Chestnut Hill, MA and Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arnold J. Cohen, whom she was married to for 66 years. She was the daughter of Samuel B. and Lillian Jacobson. Sister of Bernard Jacobson of FL. Loving mother of Etahn and Amy Paller-Cohen of IL, Dahn Cohen and Claudia Levenson of Middleton, Jonathan and Savyon Cohen of Brookline, and Adina and Frank Ziegler of NJ. Adored grandmother of Joshua, Max, and Benjamin Cohen; Khari Cohen; and Eliza and Sarah Ziegler; and great-grandmother of Emma Stagnaro-Cohen. Annebelle's life was one of accomplishments and service to her community. She was a 1949 graduate of Radcliffe College, earned an MA in Zoology from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from the University of New Hampshire. She was past president of Temple Adath Yeshuran (Manchester, NH), founder of the Derryfield School, Director and officer of the Cohen Camps, served on numerous Jewish community and public service agency boards, and committees at Newbridge on the Charles. She was a strong woman in every sense of the word. Her life was a wonderful example of the qualities of loving and giving, and should be an inspiration to all. Services at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Friday, December 27 at 10:00am. Burial to follow at 1:00pm at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester, NH. Memorial observance will be observed at Newbridge on the Charles in the Interfaith Chapel, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Minyan to begin at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Eli and Bessie Cohen Camps, 888 Worcester Street, Suite 350, Wellesley, MA 02482. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019