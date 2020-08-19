|
MERCIER, Annelie (Lang) Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Auburn, NH after a brief illness, at the age of 77. Annelie was born in Hochst, Germany, where she would meet her husband, Thomas, while he was serving in the United States Army. She moved to the United States to start her family and her new life. Soon after arriving in the United States, she would begin work as a hairdresser. She later worked at the Winchester Hospital in the Food and Nutrition Department and eventually for the Massachusetts RMV. Annelie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Her kind heart and willingness to always help those around her in any way that she could will be missed. Annelie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Thomas, her sister Helga Visser, her daughter Michelle Edson and her husband Matthew, her grandchildren, Alyshia Casella and her husband Charles, Megan Edson and her fiancé Kyle McGann, Courtney Edson, Tyler Edson and Shannen Edson, her great-granddaughter Charlotte Casella, and many loving friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her father Kurt Lang and mother Maria Lang. Per her wishes, Annelie will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with close family and friends.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020