POLIMOU, AnneMarie "Nancy" (Boyle) Of Cambridge, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Polimou. Devoted mother of Robert Polimou & his wife Colette, Stephen, John Joanne Polimou & her husband Bill. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Elizabeth & Katie. Sister-in-law of Ellea Polimou. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Funeral Services and interment will be private. Condolences may be forwarded to www.stantonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020