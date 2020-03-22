Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
ANNEMARIE "NANCY" (BOYLE) POLIMOU

ANNEMARIE "NANCY" (BOYLE) POLIMOU Obituary
POLIMOU, AnneMarie "Nancy" (Boyle) Of Cambridge, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Polimou. Devoted mother of Robert Polimou & his wife Colette, Stephen, John Joanne Polimou & her husband Bill. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Elizabeth & Katie. Sister-in-law of Ellea Polimou. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Funeral Services and interment will be private. Condolences may be forwarded to www.stantonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
