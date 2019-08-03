|
CARTER, Annette "Nan" Fiber Artist Passes at 94 Passed peacefully on July 25 among loved ones. Born March 11, 1925 in Oxford, England to the late Rachel and Herbert Carter. Nan spent her childhood in Hawthorne, NY, where her father was Headmaster of The Harvey School. She was a graduate of Milton Academy, and attended Connecticut College. Her sister, Joy Luke, of New Canaan, CT recently passed. Nan is survived by Susan Harris, of Westwood, MA, and Hope Sperry, of North Branford, CT. Married to Frank B. Carter September 19,1943, they celebrated 61 years of marriage before Frank passed in 2005. They had three children, Gail (deceased), Frank, Jr. of Basking Ridge, NJ, and Stephen of New Hampton, NH. Her explorations into all needle arts eventually lured her to quilting where she was able to design and work on a bigger scale. She joined "how to" classes and took courses in design and color theory. She said, "I really wanted to do my own thing, you have to know the rules before you can break them successfully." She taught quilting for years in New Jersey and when they moved to Martha's Vineyard she also became and active volunteer and member of the board at the Vineyard Haven Public Library. She moved to Fox Hill from Martha's Vineyard in 2008 and greatly appreciated the many friends that she came to know and love there. A Graveside Service for close family will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Newton Lower Falls, MA. There will be a reception to follow at Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA. Should friends desire, Nan's family would welcome contributions in her memory to The Vineyard Haven Public Library, Vineyard Haven, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019