Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNETTE (PALASTRANT) COHEN

ANNETTE (PALASTRANT) COHEN Obituary
COHEN, Annette (Palastrant) Of Newton, formerly of Chestnut Hill and New Seabury, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Milton Cohen. Loving mother of Stephanie Pearlstein & her husband Dr. Richard Pearlstein of Falmouth, Kenneth Cohen & his wife Lynn Cohen of Boca Raton, FL, and Kathy Cramer & her husband David Cramer of Weston. Loving grandmother of Blake Shalem, Zachary Pearlstein, Joshua Cohen, Ilana Cramer, Talia Cramer and Lucas Cramer, and great-grandmother of Joelle Shalem. Dear sister of Geraldine Palastrant and William Palastrant. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., SHARON on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00pm. Memorial Observance Sunday only, following the interment, at the home of Kathy & David Cramer. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 12, 2019
