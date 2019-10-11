|
COHEN, Annette (Palastrant) Of Newton, formerly of Chestnut Hill and New Seabury, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Milton Cohen. Loving mother of Stephanie Pearlstein & her husband Dr. Richard Pearlstein of Falmouth, Kenneth Cohen & his wife Lynn Cohen of Boca Raton, FL, and Kathy Cramer & her husband David Cramer of Weston. Loving grandmother of Blake Shalem, Zachary Pearlstein, Joshua Cohen, Ilana Cramer, Talia Cramer and Lucas Cramer, and great-grandmother of Joelle Shalem. Dear sister of Geraldine Palastrant and William Palastrant. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., SHARON on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00pm. Memorial Observance Sunday only, following the interment, at the home of Kathy & David Cramer. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
