BEN-MENACHEM, Annette D. (Jaynes) Of Sharon, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving daughter of the late Joseph & Lydia (Port) Jaynes. Beloved mother of Melissa Washburn & her husband Nick. Cherished savta of Abby. Devoted sister of Ilene Levy and Andrew Jaynes & his wife Lois. Dear aunt of Maura Muller & her husband Chris, Daniel Jaynes & his wife Alyssa and Joseph Levy. Great-aunt to her many great-nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Leah Zielinski and her family. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park. Following the Burial, the family will gather at her late residence until 7:00pm, continuing Thursday and Friday, 3:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019