Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNETTE DESIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNETTE (NATALE) DESIMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNETTE (NATALE) DESIMONE Obituary
DeSIMONE, Annette (Natale) Age 95, of Danvers, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died November 24, 2019. She leaves two children, Patricia Crowley and her husband Charles of Danvers and Mark DeSimone and his wife Karen of San Diego, CA, two grandsons, Shayne Crowley and Daryle Crowley and his wife Casey, all of Danvers, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Chase, and Mia, and a sister, Frances Abbate of Naples, FL. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11AM in Saint Richard Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours will be Saturday prior to Mass from 9:30-10:45AM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -