DeSIMONE, Annette (Natale) Age 95, of Danvers, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died November 24, 2019. She leaves two children, Patricia Crowley and her husband Charles of Danvers and Mark DeSimone and his wife Karen of San Diego, CA, two grandsons, Shayne Crowley and Daryle Crowley and his wife Casey, all of Danvers, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Chase, and Mia, and a sister, Frances Abbate of Naples, FL. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11AM in Saint Richard Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours will be Saturday prior to Mass from 9:30-10:45AM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019