KOURI, Annette Handy A resident of Naples, FL (formerly Westwood, MA) passed away peacefully at her home on November 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Annette is survived by George S. Kouri, her loving husband of 66 years, her three children, George and Deborah Kouri, Plymouth, MA, Paula and William Harrison, Westwood, MA, and Paul and Lee Kouri, Walpole, MA. Annette "Sitto" was adored by her loving grandchildren, Kara and John Welch, Stephen and Laura Kouri, Mark and Emily Harrison, John and Larissa Harrison, and Brianna, Andrew, and Jacqueline Kouri. She was also the proud great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Theodore Kouri, Peter and Susannah Harrison, and Peyton Harrison. Annette, born in Boston, was the daughter of the late Honorable Paul K. Handy, Lebanese Consulate for more than forty years, and his wife Hassiba Handy. As a young mother, Annette and her younger sister Janet spent countless hours assisting their father as he entertained the many dignitaries throughout the Boston area. Annette was a talented and passionate knitter, donating her time and creations to St. Jude's Hospital. It was not unusual to walk into her den to see countless baskets of scarves, hats, and mittens that she passed out to friends and those in need. Annette was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge as a past member of The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod and her current home in Naples, FL. Annette was a gourmet cook and enjoyed hosting many holidays for her loving family at her homes. She has passed down her delicious Lebanese recipes to her children and grandchildren. Family values, traditions, respect, and "time well spent together" defined Annette. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and by all she touched. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30am Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, FL 34120. The family is inviting all friends and family for a lunch Celebration of Annette's Life at The Club at the Strand, 5840 Strand Blvd., Naples, FL immediately following the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019