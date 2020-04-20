|
BURKE, Annette I. (Faucher) Age 90, of Reading, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles L. Burke, Jr. of Reading. Loving mother of Charles J. Burke and his wife Nancy of Stoneham, Christine L. Richardson and her husband Michael of Reading, Carolyn L. Lermond and her husband Leo of Reading, and Daniel E. Burke of Reading. Dear sister of Alice F. Pinard of Hudson, NH. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Annette was born in Lowell, to the late Marcel and Lauretta (Lahaie) Faucher. Annette was an active parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish and School in Stoneham. She was extremely proud of her family and her role as mother. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her. Due to the current pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette's memory to St. Louis School, 77 Boisvert St., Lowell, MA 01850 or a charity of your choosing. For information and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020