ANNETTE L. (VITAGLIANO) SWARTZ


1931 - 2020
ANNETTE L. (VITAGLIANO) SWARTZ Obituary
SWARTZ, Annette L. (Vitagliano) Of Sutton. Age 88, died Saturday, March 21. She is survived by her son Peter Swartz and wife Maryanne of Sutton; daughter Karla Parnell of S. Hamilton; brother Edward Vitagliano and wife Bernice of FL; sister Judy MacPherson and husband Ronald of NH; and 3 grandchildren. For the complete obituary and to leave a condolence, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020
