SWARTZ, Annette L. (Vitagliano) Of Sutton. Age 88, died Saturday, March 21. She is survived by her son Peter Swartz and wife Maryanne of Sutton; daughter Karla Parnell of S. Hamilton; brother Edward Vitagliano and wife Bernice of FL; sister Judy MacPherson and husband Ronald of NH; and 3 grandchildren. For the complete obituary and to leave a condolence, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020