BLAIR, Annette M. (Leger) Of Newton, April 15. Beloved wife of the late David A. Blair. Loving mother of Mark & his wife Cheryl of Hudson, Steven & his wife Nancy of Woburn and Craig and his fiancée Denise Buckley of Billerica. Proud grandmother of Kayla Blair. Sister of Roberta, Cecilia and Felice all of N.B. Canada, brother of Raymond Guy of California & Arizona. The late Marina, Eugenio and Roland. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be held at a later date. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020