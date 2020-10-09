BOVA, Annette M. (Shaheen) Age 83 of Peabody and formerly of Boston, died suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late George F Bova. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Brady) Shaheen. Annette was a second-generation owner along with her husband George, of Bova's Bakery in the North End for many years. Annette is survived by her 5 children, Dr. Victoria Paratore and her husband Joseph, Dr. Anthony Bova and his companion Beth Jacobs, and Michelle Abramo and her husband Dominic, all of Melrose, Louise and her husband Michael Touchette of Lynnfield, and George F Bova, Jr. and his wife Carla of Malden, her devoted nine grandchildren, Joseph Paratore, Anthony Bova, II and his wife Caitlin, Kristen Bova and her fiancé George Aoude, Dominic Abramo, Jr., and his wife Maria, Alexa Guiffre and her fiancé Topher Gale, George Bova, III, Stephanie Bova, and Britney and Tiffany Touchette and by her two beloved great-grandchildren, Cassidy Bova and Francesca Abramo. She is also survived by her brothers, George Shaheen of Boston and John and his wife Cathy Shaheen of NH, her sister, Suzanne Abdalla and her husband Michael of CT, and her brother and sister, Donna and Peter Shaheen, and by several nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus all services were held privately at St. Adelaide's Church, Peabody with burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St. Peabody. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to the America Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com View the online memorial for Annette M. (Shaheen) BOVA