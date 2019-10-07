|
|
LABARRE, Annette M. Age 82, of Southborough, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born in Marlborough, daughter of late George and Anna (Lacombe) Labarre.
Annette was a 1955 graduate of the former Peter's High School in Southborough and earned an Associate's degree at Fisher College in Boston. She worked as an administrator for several area companies over the years, including Raytheon, ending her career at Marlborough Hospital.
Annette liked to travel and was an active member of the Southborough Senior Center. She spent her summer seasons in Newport, RI, and volunteered for the Newport Music Festival.
She leaves her sister, Joan Gardner of Salt Lake City, UT; her nieces and nephews, Arnold Gardner, Jr., Steve Gardner, Gregory Gardner and Brent Gardner; Linda (Labarre) Wathen, Lisa Labarre, and Steven Labarre; Richard Labarre, Jr. and John Labarre; her many grandnieces and nephews; her close friends and a sister-in-law.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard (Dick) Labarre, and George Labarre, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11 am at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. Burial will follow in Southborough Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the Southborough Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772.
To leave words of condolence, see www.MorrisSouthboroughFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019