Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNETTE LABARRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNETTE M. LABARRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNETTE M. LABARRE Obituary
LABARRE, Annette M. Age 82, of Southborough, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Born in Marlborough, daughter of late George and Anna (Lacombe) Labarre.

Annette was a 1955 graduate of the former Peter's High School in Southborough and earned an Associate's degree at Fisher College in Boston. She worked as an administrator for several area companies over the years, including Raytheon, ending her career at Marlborough Hospital.

Annette liked to travel and was an active member of the Southborough Senior Center. She spent her summer seasons in Newport, RI, and volunteered for the Newport Music Festival.

She leaves her sister, Joan Gardner of Salt Lake City, UT; her nieces and nephews, Arnold Gardner, Jr., Steve Gardner, Gregory Gardner and Brent Gardner; Linda (Labarre) Wathen, Lisa Labarre, and Steven Labarre; Richard Labarre, Jr. and John Labarre; her many grandnieces and nephews; her close friends and a sister-in-law.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard (Dick) Labarre, and George Labarre, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, at 11 am at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH. Burial will follow in Southborough Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the Southborough Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772.

To leave words of condolence, see www.MorrisSouthboroughFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris Funeral Home
Download Now