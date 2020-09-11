1/1
ANNETTE M. SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN, Annette M. Age 101, of Mashpee, MA, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 of natural causes. She was predeceased by her cherished husband Herbert I. Sullivan. She was the daughter of Annette M. Sullivan and Daniel J. Sullivan. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel J. Sullivan and 3 sisters, Barbara A. Driscoll, Geraldine Porter and Dorothy Crowley. She was also predeceased by her daughter Janine Wilson of Riverside, CA. She is the loving mother of Judith Sullivan Fortin and Lionel P. Fortin of Ipswich, MA, Peter and Paula Sullivan of Juno Beach, FL, Mary A. Sullivan of East Falmouth, MA and Herbert I. (Kip) Sullivan, Jr. and Nancy Sullivan of Naples, FL. She was the grandmother of her treasured 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was born in Dorchester, MA and following her marriage in 1945 lived in Milton, MA and Falmouth, MA. She had worked at The Boston Lying In Hospital as an aide to a social worker, then at the State Attorney General's office. Living in Falmouth, she was a daily participant at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in North Falmouth, as well as a lector, a member of the Altar Committee and President of the Woman's Guild and many years as an active participant. She was awarded the coveted Marian Medal for all her church participation. There will be a private Viewing for her family members at Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home in WEST FALMOUTH, on Wednesday, September 16th, prior to a Celebration of Life Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Road, in North Falmouth. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. She will be remembered for her kind, loving and thoughtful nature and her devotion to her family and church. For online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508-540-4172


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - West Falmouth
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
