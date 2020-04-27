|
|
UPTON, Annette M. (Lyons) Of Burlington, April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Upton. Loving mother of David C. Upton & wife Jean Sicurella of Arlington and Kevin P. Upton of Fort Worth, TX. Annette was blessed with grandchildren Antonio Xelhua of Burlington, Victoria (Upton) Nelson & her husband Darius Nelson of Los Angeles, CA and Olivia, Everett & Ella Upton of Arlington. Annette was predeceased by her brother George A. Lyons, Jr & his wife Dorothy Frances (O'Rourke) Lyons; and her sister Theresa L. (Lyons) Harris & her husband William A. Harris, Sr. Annette is survived by her sisters Louise T. (Lyons) Altobelli of Hudson, NH, widow of the late Frank A. Altobelli, Sr and Dolores A. (Lyons) Galeota & her husband Anthony L. Galeota, Jr. of Bedford, NH. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Annette's name may be made to St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020