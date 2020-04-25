|
|
NAZZARO, Annette Marion (Ferrino) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Nazzaro and Daniel Trotto. Devoted mother of Susan Curley and her husband Stephen of Marblehead and Donna Trotto of Stoneham. Dear sister of Hon. Joseph Ferrino Esq. and the late Dr. Peter Ferrino M.D. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support Grace Federated Church Food Pantry and their effort to support families of East Boston, particularly during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Donations may also be sent to Grace Federated Church, 760 Saratoga St., East Boston, MA ATTN: Food Pantry Memorial Donation for Annette Nazzaro. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020