O'CONNOR, Annette (Cleri) Devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother May 23, 1942 – February 15, 2020 Annette O'Connor, Age 77, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 15th, 2020. For the past 55 years, Annette was the beloved wife of Kenneth L. O'Connor, her high school sweetheart. She was born in Cambridge, MA and raised in Somerville, MA before moving to Waltham, MA, where they raised their two children. For the past 20 years, Ken and Annette lived a wonderful and blessed life spending summers at Willoughby Lake in Vermont and winters in Cape Coral, Florida. Annette cherished time with family and friends, but especially with her three grandchildren. Annette was a faithful Roman Catholic who attended Mass regularly in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Florida. Annette is survived by her husband Kenneth L. O'Connor, her son Kenneth M. O'Connor and his wife Violeta of Ocala, FL, her daughter, Juliann M. Grant of Salem, NH, and her three grandchildren: David Grant, Lily O'Connor, and Rose O'Connor. Annette also had several close nieces, nephews and cousins in Massachusetts and Florida. Annette was preceded in death by her parents: Ettore Cleri and Florence (Requia) Cleri of Somerville, MA; she had two brothers Ludovico (John) Cleri (deceased) and Cosmo Cleri and his wife Linda of Summerville, SC. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 200 Lawrence Road, Salem, NH on May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Mass and Celebration of life will also be held in Ocala, FL at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the memory of Annette to or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020