|
|
DYKEMA, Annette Shelden Age 89, died peacefully on Sunday evening, December 22nd surrounded by her entire family. Born June 30, 1930 in Detroit, MI, Annette resided and raised her family in Cambridge, MA. She and her family spent many of their happiest times together in Guilford, VT. She was married to the late Jere Hutchins Dykema and was the daughter of the late Martha Clark and Henry Shelden. Annette was a beacon of wisdom and guiding light for her family and for the many people she knew throughout her life. She is survived by her sister Cary Kennedy; her three children, Martha Frost, Henry Dykema, and Alex Liston Dykema; their respective spouses, Rainer Frost, Barbara Dykema, and Jennifer Liston Dykema; her eight grandchildren, Andrew Frost, Annette Frost, Kate Frost, Henry Frost, Arbor Dykema, Kryn Dykema, Eli Liston Dykema, and Ezra Liston Dykema; and her great-granddaughter, Arabella Frost. Annette worked as a social worker and continued to volunteer with children well into her retirement. She devoted her life to understanding and helping people. As a mother, wife, and grandmother she was humorous, poised, and eternally loving. She truly knew how to bring people together. Annette lived intentionally and valued being present in each moment. She had an incredible ability to listen and to absorb and analyze information on emotional and intellectual levels. She was an avid reader and a wonderful writer. She was happiest outdoors and in the sunshine. She connected deeply with people and animals, and had a powerful spiritual connection to the natural world. She lived and died as she wished. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at a later date in Guilford, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Northeast Wilderness Trust: www.newildernesstrust.org/donate/
View the online memorial for Annette Shelden DYKEMA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019