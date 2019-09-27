|
|
SILBERT, Annette (Nessen) Of Boston, formerly of Chestnut Hill, on September 17, 2019. For 60 years, beloved and loving wife of the late Donald F. Silbert. Cherished mother of Jonathan N. Silbert and Richard W. Silbert, and his wife, Hildi Rosenfeld Silbert. Adored grandmother of Rebecca, Jesse, and Julia Silbert. Dear sister of the late Maurice N. Nessen. Annette connected deeply and easily with people of all ages and backgrounds – and to those graced by that connection, there was no truer friend or stauncher ally. She loved life just as fiercely as she loved people, and she sought joy not only in each interaction, but in each and every moment. Her long life was filled unerringly and to the end with beauty, thoughtfulness, and love. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190, www.nwf.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019