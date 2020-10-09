ANNETTE ZIMMERMAN SINGER

ZIMMERMAN SINGER, Annette 4/11/1919 - 10/7/2020 Born in Baltimore, MD, she was a graduate of Eastern High School Class of 1935, just prior to her sixteenth birthday, and she graduated from the Maryland Institute of Art in 1938.



She was the first civilian woman staff photographer at the Holabird Signal Depot in Baltimore during World War II. In 1976, she moved to Florida with her husband, Milton Singer, who died in 1988.



Annette worked at and enjoyed art for all of her life. Her art was exhibited in numerous juried shows, including the Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland Federation of Art Gallery in Annapolis, and the Norton and Flagler Museums in Florida.



In 2004, she left Florida for Massachusetts to settle near her beloved children.



She was a member of the National League of American Pen Women, the Newton Art Association, the Needham Art Association, and she was a life member of Hadassah.



She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Dan Kenney of Corte Madera, CA, a son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Rhonda Singer of Lexington, MA, four grandchildren: Adam Kenney, Margot Kenney, Rebecca Lewis, and Morris Singer, and spouses, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Pauline Chapin of Baltimore, MD.



Services will be held at the Sol Levinson Funeral Chapel in PIKESVILLE, MD on Monday, October 12, 2020 at noon.



