BENEDETTO, Annie Belle (Taylor) Longtime Wakefield resident, May 17. Beloved wife of the late George A. Benedetto. Loving mother of Judy A. Morrison of Sebastopol, CA and Georgia B. Pane & husband Donald of Wilmington, MA and the late Janie Rose Benedetto and Betty Lee Rauseo. Cherished grandmother of Paul, Frank, David, Chris, Jenny, & Rebecca. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, & many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at First Parish Congregational Church chapel, 1 Church Street, Wakefield, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901, or to PAWS, 383R Lowell St., Wakefield, MA, 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019