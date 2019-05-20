Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Parish Congregational Church
1 Church St.
Wakefield, MA
BENEDETTO, Annie Belle (Taylor) Longtime Wakefield resident, May 17. Beloved wife of the late George A. Benedetto. Loving mother of Judy A. Morrison of Sebastopol, CA and Georgia B. Pane & husband Donald of Wilmington, MA and the late Janie Rose Benedetto and Betty Lee Rauseo. Cherished grandmother of Paul, Frank, David, Chris, Jenny, & Rebecca. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, & many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at First Parish Congregational Church chapel, 1 Church Street, Wakefield, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901, or to PAWS, 383R Lowell St., Wakefield, MA, 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
Remember
