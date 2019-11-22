|
BOMBARD, Annie (Chin) Passed away peacefully at her home in Cambridge early Thursday morning, November 21. Born in Lewiston, Maine, she retired in 1995 as Associate Registrar at Harvard Law School. Annie was a charter member of Sweet Adelines and sang in the church choir for many years. Music was important to her. After retirement, Annie served as church secretary for First Baptist Church in Cambridge, where she attended for over 80 years. After a stroke in 1997, she was still active cleaning up around the church. Annie is survived by a sister, Bessie Perkins of Gorham, Maine; a brother, Chin "Jimmy" Sing, Jr. of Stanton, California; two daughters and sons-in-law, Twila and Mark Wanamaker of Bedford, MA and Bonnie and Joseph Sestito of Arlington, MA; a son, Webster Bombard of Cambridge, MA; a granddaughter, Shelly Trigg of Seattle, WA, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Lily Tu of W. Barnstable, MA; two brothers, Edward Chin, formerly of Baltimore, MD, and Sing C. "Eddie" Chin, formerly of Chelmsford, MA; and a grandson, Scott Wanamaker, formerly of Midland, TX. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Sunday from 1-4 pm and to her Funeral Service on Monday at 10 am at the First Baptist Church, Bedford. Please go directly to church. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Annie to: Friends of the Regent, c/o TABCOM, 189 Prescott St., Groton, MA 01450. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019