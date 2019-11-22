Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Bedford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNIE BOMBARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNIE (CHIN) BOMBARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNIE (CHIN) BOMBARD Obituary
BOMBARD, Annie (Chin) Passed away peacefully at her home in Cambridge early Thursday morning, November 21. Born in Lewiston, Maine, she retired in 1995 as Associate Registrar at Harvard Law School. Annie was a charter member of Sweet Adelines and sang in the church choir for many years. Music was important to her. After retirement, Annie served as church secretary for First Baptist Church in Cambridge, where she attended for over 80 years. After a stroke in 1997, she was still active cleaning up around the church. Annie is survived by a sister, Bessie Perkins of Gorham, Maine; a brother, Chin "Jimmy" Sing, Jr. of Stanton, California; two daughters and sons-in-law, Twila and Mark Wanamaker of Bedford, MA and Bonnie and Joseph Sestito of Arlington, MA; a son, Webster Bombard of Cambridge, MA; a granddaughter, Shelly Trigg of Seattle, WA, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Lily Tu of W. Barnstable, MA; two brothers, Edward Chin, formerly of Baltimore, MD, and Sing C. "Eddie" Chin, formerly of Chelmsford, MA; and a grandson, Scott Wanamaker, formerly of Midland, TX. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Sunday from 1-4 pm and to her Funeral Service on Monday at 10 am at the First Baptist Church, Bedford. Please go directly to church. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Annie to: Friends of the Regent, c/o TABCOM, 189 Prescott St., Groton, MA 01450. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -