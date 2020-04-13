Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ANNIE H. "HONEY" (THOMAS) TOLIAS

TOLIAS, Annie H. (Thomas) "Honey" Of Canton, passed away April 12th. Beloved wife of the late Charles S. Mother of Stephen Tolias and his wife Claire of Norwood, Elaine Crowley of Norfolk, and John Tolias and his wife Betty of Middleboro. Sister of Mitchell Thomas of FL, and the late James Thomas, Edward Thomas, Jeanette Montgomery, Marion Kelley, and her twin sister, Martha Cali. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 health directives, a private Graveside Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. George Orthodox Church, Atwood Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
