KINKEAD, Annie L. (Landrum) Lovingly known as the ?First Lady of Mattapan? and a pillar of Boston, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, following her 86th Birthday celebrated on July 29th. A longtime resident of Mattapan, and community leader alongside her late husband, Gareth Kinkead. Since his passing seven years ago, Mrs. Kinkead stayed committed to community work, particularly with the Colorado Street Neighborhood Association, which initially began to address crime challenges and to secure a safe and beautiful community that we can all call ?Home?. She is survived by her daughter D. Vanessa Wilson-Howard and granddaughter Koinonia Howard, both of Mattapan, extended family and dear friends. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. Relatives and friends are invited to join remotely using the link provided on Mrs. Kinkead obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com. A Graveside service will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Relatives and friends who wish to attend are invited to meet at the gate at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020