JONES, Annie Landry Of Concord, MA, died peacefully at home in the company of her beloved husband of 59 years, Graham E. Jones, on September 27, 2019. Annie is survived by husband Graham, children Margaret I. Jones, Alden Jones Perkins, and Graham E. Jones, Jr., her grandchildren, David and Jack Perkins, as well as her two sisters, Marie Seymour St. John, and Marsha Landry Hagan. Funeral Mass in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Rd, CONCORD, MA, on Thursday, Oct. 17th at 12 pm, with a reception immediately following at Newbury Court. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019