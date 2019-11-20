|
|
BASEMAN, Annie Lydia (Goldberg) The last of a very jolly family. Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Revere on Monday, Nov. 18th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Baseman. Devoted mother of Etta L. Baseman and husbandish Stilson Tomita of Boynton Beach, FL, Deborah Sudenfield and husband Paul of Marblehead, Joseph Baseman of Marblehead and the late Sheila Costello. Loving daughter of the late Joseph Goldberg and Etta (Hesed) Goldberg. Dear sister of Eva Murachver of FL, and the late Solomon Gaber, Henry Goldberg, Esther Goldstein, Louis Gaber and Milton Gaber. Loving grandmother of Maurice Costello and wife Kristen, Aviva Gross and husband Dr. Bradley Gross, Daniel Costello, Adam Sudenfield, Joshua Baseman, Derek Baseman and Taylah Baseman. Great-grandmother of Shira and Mollybella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA on Sunday, November 24th at 1PM. Interment in Chevra Thilim of Boston Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held immediately following Burial, then resuming Monday and Tuesday from 4-8PM at the home of Deborah and Paul Sudenfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation National Office-300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service www.torffuneralservice.com 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019