GAUDET, Annie Mary Louise Passed away at the age of 99 in her lifelong home on Monday Sept. 23rd, 2019. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Eveline Tomlinson of Florida, Karl Benoit of Natick, Linda Brady of Newton, Irene Poitras of Franklin, Susan Benoit of Oklahoma, Paul Benoit of Natick, and John Benoit of Hudson. Annie worked and retired from Raytheon after 40+ years. An avid church goer, she was a member of the Marist Third Order, a sacristan at St. Jeans Church, a Eucharistic minister and an altar server for Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton. One of the oldest members of the parish, Annie donated countless hours to her church. In 2012, she received the Chevrus medal from Cardinal O'Malley for all her years of service to the church. A beacon of light and faith, Annie will be missed. But her light will shine on through the faith of others. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4-7PM, and again Friday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019