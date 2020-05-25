Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNIE PATRICIA (KELLY) LYDON

ANNIE PATRICIA (KELLY) LYDON Obituary
LYDON, Annie Patricia (Kelly) Of Brighton, formerly of Donegal, Ireland, passed away on May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Coleman Lydon. Devoted mother of Ann Marie Hoffman of Brighton, Michael Lydon & his wife Sara Lodi of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Kelly Marie & Kate Coleman Hoffman, Olivia & Julia Lydon. Dear sister of Margaret Kelly of Ireland and the late Dominic Kelly, Sarah (Kelly) Doherty, Mary Kelly, James Kelly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
