Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
128 Common Street
Belmont, MA
More Obituaries for ANNMARIE HOWELL
ANNMARIE A. (SINDORIS) HOWELL

ANNMARIE A. (SINDORIS) HOWELL

ANNMARIE A. (SINDORIS) HOWELL Obituary
HOWELL, Annmarie A. (Sindoris) Of Belmont, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John R. Howell. Devoted mother of Kathleen Coates, Annmarie Fransen, Deborah Patti, Donna Hubbard, Karen Robertson, all of Belmont, MA, Daniel Howell of Watertown, MA and John Howell, Jr. of Webster, MA. Grandchildren: Steven, John, and Kelly Coates, Annmarie and the late Michael Fransen, Frank, Jr., John, and Shannon Patti. Jessica Tetrault and John Howell, III, and Justine Bauchman, Billy and Brian Hubbard and Julia Howell. Great-grandchildren: Casey Coates, Michael, Jr. and Connor Fransen, Havana Patti-Parks, Ava, Luca, and Nolan Patti, Kaylen, Brianna, and Brody Bauchman. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Monday, Jan. 6 at 8:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church. 128 Common Street. Belmont at 9:00 AM. Relatives & friends are invited. Visiting Hours Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 PM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ann Howell to support the MGH Cancer Center. Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
