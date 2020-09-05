ANNMARIE O'BRIEN

O'BRIEN, AnnMarie Age 74, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's disease. She was cared for during her transition by her family and the caring staff at Harbor Point in Centerville. MA.
Annmarie grew up in West Quincy, MA and moved to Randolph, MA to raise her family. She loved Cape Cod and spent the last 31 years living in Bourne, MA. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren.
Annmarie leaves her husband of 52 years, Robert Collins O'Brien, their children, Robert O'Brien and his wife Fabiana of Ashland, MA, Christine Marag and her husband Anthony of Lakeville, MA and Sean O'Brien and his wife Julie of Lakeville, MA. Annmarie is survived by eight grandchildren, whom she loved so much - Jared, Jack, Justin, Jaiden, Mason, Gianna, Kaelyn and Kourtney. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Crimi and her brothers Vincent and Michael Crimi. She is survived by her siblings Paul Crimi and his wife Mary Ellen of Pembroke, MA and Joseph Crimi of Bradenton, Florida.
A Super mom, wife, mother and friend, she was first called "Mimi" by her grandchildren. This quickly became how Annmarie was referred to by most. Her nickname, "Hollywood," will bring a smile to many, and has created a legacy that will surely carry on. Known for her style and glamour, she brought a sparkle everywhere she went.
Annmarie was kind and compassionate, always worrying about others. She worked around the clock to keep everything in its place and never complained. She always went with the flow, as if her life's mission was for the comfort of others. Everyone who knew her has the gift of a story or memory that they will carry in their heart always.
The O'Brien Family would like to thank the loving and professional staff at Harbor Point in Centerville (especially Scudder Bay) for supporting Annmarie and our family over the last few years. We are also extending our gratitude to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod, who provided assistance with support groups, friendship, counseling and advice through our long Alzheimer's journey.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Annmarie's family between 4:00 and 7:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 Mac Arthur Blvd. South, Bourne, MA. Annmarie's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Church, 841 Shore Road, Pocasset, MA. Note: The funeral Mass may be live-streamed at https://www.stjohnpocasset.org
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod, c/o "Team Hollywood", 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA, 02631 or via www.alzheimerscapecod.org
.