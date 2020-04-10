|
OJEMANN, Annola "Jean" Age 88. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2020. Loving wife of 55 years of Robert G. (deceased 2020), she is survived by David and Joan Ojemann, Harvard, MA, James and Carol Ojemann, Sandown, NH, Michael and Paula Ojemann, Concord, MA; John and Laura Ojemann, Vero Beach, FL, grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle, Alexandra and her husband Brandon, Caryn, Abigail, Maggie and Sarah, as well as her brother Hank Munson and sister Donna Leehey of Colorado; her in-laws George and Linda Ojemann of Seattle, WA and Paul McKean of Shell Point, FL, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Born February 9,1932 in Forrest City, Iowa, Jean spent her middle years as a teacher, mother and administrative assistant to her world renowned neurosurgeon husband while raising her four boys. She was tireless in her ability to ferry the boys back and forth, and attending their baseball, football, hockey, crew, cross country, lacrosse, and swimming events and skiing around New England and the country. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling the country and the world with her husband, and maintaining their second home in Vero Beach, FL. Jean resided in Weston, MA for 45 years, and was also a longtime resident of Vero Beach, FL, spending her last 8 years at the Riverwoods community in Exeter, NH. She was a longtime active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church of Wayland, MA, as well as the First Congregational Church of Kingston, NH. Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to the St Jude Research Hospital or the Salvation Army in her name. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook. Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Newmarket, NH
