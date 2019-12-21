|
|
GOLDSTEIN, Anny (Rozenberg) Of Norwood, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & Jeannette (Salomon) Rozenberg. Beloved wife of the late Paul Goldstein. Loving mother of Lee, Marc and Adam & his wife Arielle. Cherished grandmother of Nathan Joseph Goldstein. Dedicated Administrative Assistant at the Hanlon Elementary School in Westwood for over 20 years. Graveside Services for family and close friends at the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury on Monday, December 23 at 1:00 pm. Memorial Observance to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019